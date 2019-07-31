Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 362.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,755,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal Health Services by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1,729.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.19. 5,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

