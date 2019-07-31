Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Verisign stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,571. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Verisign’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

