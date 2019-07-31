Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 5,762 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Under Armour by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of UAA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 340,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

