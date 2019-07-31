Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 4,548 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 123.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 126.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.65. 61,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $1,160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

