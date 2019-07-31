Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 373 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $158,786,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ABIOMED by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $207.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.88 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.