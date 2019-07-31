Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Lydall had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDL stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 301,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,820. The company has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lydall has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDL shares. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lydall and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lydall currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Lydall news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $66,466.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

