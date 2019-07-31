Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Lydall had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
LDL stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 301,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,820. The company has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lydall has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDL shares. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lydall and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lydall currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Lydall Company Profile
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.