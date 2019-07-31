LVZ Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,528 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,368,000 after buying an additional 872,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 141,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28.

