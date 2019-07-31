LVZ Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1,502.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,571 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS remained flat at $$48.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

