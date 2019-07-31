LVZ Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,838 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 93,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,313. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.