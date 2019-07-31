Luther Burbank Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,811. The firm has a market cap of $631.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBC. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

