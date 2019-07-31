Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold.

LUNMF opened at $4.98 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

