Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Acquity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 272,165 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

