LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,194,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LSB Industries by 331.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.