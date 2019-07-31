Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after buying an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,322,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 89,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

