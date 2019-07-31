Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Entergy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.4% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,315,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 8,600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,515 shares of company stock valued at $15,702,245. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Entergy stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,249. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

