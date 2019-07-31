Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,659,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.38. 1,262,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,378. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

