Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,579 shares of company stock worth $5,933,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $155.04. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

