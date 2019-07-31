Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.