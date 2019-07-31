Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 800 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.8% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $125.59. 476,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

