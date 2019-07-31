Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

LOB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 4,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,288. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 58,766.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

