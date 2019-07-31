Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $657,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.60.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

