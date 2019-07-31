LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $43.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00274058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.01458346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00115736 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,593,636 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

