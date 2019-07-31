Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO)’s share price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, approximately 42,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 50,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market cap of $69.72 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.