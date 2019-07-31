Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CNSX:LDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc (CNSX:LDS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 21300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CNSX:LDS)

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc manufactures and sells cannabis-infused strips. The company offers CannaStrips, which are designed to provide patients with non-intrusive and non-smoking alternatives. It also provides consulting services for its clients, including facility identification, nursery preparation, design and layout, equipment acquisition, and implementation, as well as permitting and licensing.

