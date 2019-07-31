Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Leidos has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leidos to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

