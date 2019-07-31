Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 22,723 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,723 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.