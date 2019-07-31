Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 61,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,113,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 437,454 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 255,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

