Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 31.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $154.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.