Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $119,226,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.61. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.