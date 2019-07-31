Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $692,000 Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $251.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.84. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $260.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,743.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total transaction of $259,914.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

