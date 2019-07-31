Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys New Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in VF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

VF stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

