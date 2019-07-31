Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

