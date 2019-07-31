Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $212.17 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.81.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

