Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,374,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 395,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

