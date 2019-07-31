Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $602,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.