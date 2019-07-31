Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ET stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

