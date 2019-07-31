Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $362.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

