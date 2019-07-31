Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,422,000 after acquiring an additional 349,342 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,162. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.