Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after acquiring an additional 270,888 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,504,000 after acquiring an additional 197,847 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

PAYX opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

