Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15 and a beta of 1.02. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $6,713,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,604 shares of company stock valued at $40,795,556 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.