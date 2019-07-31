Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,464,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,152 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,379,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,624,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.96. 2,373,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

