Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

LSCC traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,941,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,787. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

