Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE:LW opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

