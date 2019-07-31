Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $208.61. 2,396,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.69. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.93.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

