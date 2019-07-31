Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 48 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 48 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 54.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.