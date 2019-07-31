L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris updated its FY19 guidance to $9.60 to $9.70 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $9.60-9.70 EPS.

LHX traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.93. 1,886,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,678. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,209,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

