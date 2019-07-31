L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60 to $9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0 billion to $18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.96 billion.L3Harris also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.60-9.70 EPS.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $8.88 on Wednesday, reaching $208.88. 39,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,678. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Exponent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $204.70 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

