KUN Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,468.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, KUN has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00059692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $11,925.00 and $2,468.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00275609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.01470682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00116194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000592 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

