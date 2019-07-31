Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 35.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 488.2% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.92. 742,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,807. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $288.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $2,234,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,126,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520,892,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,888 shares of company stock worth $27,784,466. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.