Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 346,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

